Lawrence Charles Albert

Memorial services will be held for Lawrence “Boo” Charles Albert, 70, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Deacon Russell Hayes will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed by Shane Dugas at 6:30 p.m.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Albert passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrence, better known as “Boo,” was a kind and generous man would give you the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger and could make friends anywhere.
Boo and his loving wife, Shelly, enjoyed traveling together. It was a big part of their life and together they visited 48 states. Boo was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He could often be found duck hunting at Lake Dauterive or fresh water fishing, walking with his buddies in the park, “Cruising the Coast” admiring classic cars and eating crawfish and crabs with his family.
Boo was many things, but he will perhaps best be known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to all. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shelly Landry Albert; son Shawn Albert (Stacy); daughter Francine Albert; step-father Ira Bourque; brother Malcolm Bourque (Darlene); sisters Aline Albert Champagne (Lee) and Karen Bourque Boudreaux (Ken); and grandchildren Ross Fontenot, Dustin Fontenot; and great-grandchild baby Karter who is on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ambroise and Genevieve Hebert Albert; and niece Katie Prados Boutte.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Lourdes Hospice and their staff for their kindness and care for Boo.