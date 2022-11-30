Lawrence Charles Albert

Memorial services will be held for Lawrence “Boo” Charles Albert, 70, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Deacon Russell Hayes will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed by Shane Dugas at 6:30 p.m.

