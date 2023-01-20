Lavetta Alexander Durall

Funeral services will be conducted for Levetta A. Durall, 73, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.

