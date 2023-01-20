Lavetta Alexander Durall

Funeral services will be conducted for Levetta A. Durall, 73, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
“Veedo,” as she was affectionately known, was born on December 26, 1949, to the late Louis Alexander Sr. and the late Irma Lee Jones Alexander. She succumbed to a brief illness at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Ochsner-Lafayette General Medical Center.
Levetta was a resident of New Iberia where she thrived as a member of the Lil Brooklyn Community. She dedicated her life to our Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 in Loreauville, where she was baptized by Pastor H.A. Hill as a young girl. She attended Jonas Henderson High School and graduated with the class of 1967.
After graduating high school she chose to assist her parents with the rearing of her younger siblings. She later started a family of her own with her life partner Gerald and ultimately excelled as a domestic engineer, where she wore and mastered many hats. As a young couple, they enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales and day trips with her daughters and sisters, but mostly spending time with her grandkids. Early mornings and late evenings, she could be found reading her Bible and/or on the prayer line.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Gerald Durall Sr. of New Iberia; one son, Gerald Durall Jr., (Nickie) of New Iberia; two daughters, Geraldlyn Cook (Alan) and Carmen Vanderbilt (Karl Jr.) of New Iberia; four brothers, Louis Alexander Jr., Warren Alexander (Helen), Ernie Alexander (Regina) of New Iberia and Donald Alexander (Vanessa) of Houma; four sisters, Dora Broussard, Martha Barnes (Herman), Rena Reed (Kendall) of New Iberia and Mary Keyes of Baton Rouge; nine beloved grandchildren, Ka’Ron, Shamir, Vachonna, Ty’Queese, Quintin, Elijah, Camren, Tyler and Karsen; two godchildren, Melissa A. Boutte and Marva Wesley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Irma Alexander Sr.; four brothers, Joseph Alexander, Harry Alexander, Kenneth Alexander and Gary Alexander; and two sisters, Ida and Ada Alexander.