BALDWIN—Private funeral services will be held at a later date for Laura Gilmore Hebert, 43. Laura passed away at her home on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Laura was born on September 19, 1978, in Monroe. She was the daughter of Chad B. Gilmore and Julie Hendry Capino.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and daughter. She lived her life to the fullest and danced to the beat of her own drum. She was also an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years Claude Hebert; her sons Tyler Josef Gilmore (Jacqui) and Jackson James Hebert (Taylor); her granddaughters Maisyn Gilmore, Mia Gilmore and Melani Gilmore; her mother Julie Capino (Danny); her father Chad Gilmore (Laura); her siblings Shannon Boudoin (Allen), Nicole Carter (Timothy), Anthony Gilmore (Mariah), Sharon, Leslie and Justin; her uncle Larry Hendry (Mickie); nieces and nephews Jessica Schaubert, Josef Daucet, Kaitlyn Carter, Hunter Carter, Baron Gilmore, Bailey Gilmore, Hazel Gilmore, Taron Norris and Layton Norris; great-nieces and nephews Noah Doucet, Nash Doucet, Elijah Schaubert, Kace Louviere and Olivia Varter; her only godchild Makenna Landry; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son Corey James Gilmore; maternal grandmother Owena Hendry; paternal grandparents Lawrence and Jeanne Gilmore; her uncle Jimmy Hendry; her aunt Dane Landry; her great dane Tyson; and her cat Abe.