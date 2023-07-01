Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Larrie Anne Decoux Dahlstrom, 84, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Father David Furka officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, July 1, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Dahlstrom passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Larrie Anne, as referred to by her many friends, was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. She earned an associate degree in business at SLI (now UL).
Besides her love and joy as a homemaker, and after her children were grown, she loved working for The Daily Iberian as an advertising composition manager and retired after 18 years. After retirement she enjoyed quilting with the quilting clubs she belonged to. Throughout the years they made beautiful quilts for local charities.
She is survived by her children Catherine D. Elmer and husband Walter A. of New Iberia, David Dahlstrom of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, Amy D. Slantis and husband Philip of Odessa, Texas; three grandchildren, Kristen M. Castille and husband Randy of Youngsville, Jillian C. Musso and partner Travis Waguespack of New Orleans and Nicholas Gary of Odessa, Texas; great-grandchildren Bayleigh and Emily Castille; sisters-in-law Sister Libby Dahlstrom of Lafayette and Erica Dahlstrom of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Lawrence K. “Larry” Dahlstrom; parents Harold and Maude C. Decoux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Walter A. Elmer, Philip Slantis, Nicholas Gary, Randy Castille, Curtis Coquat and Travis Waguespack.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Iberia Medical Center for their wonderful care and professionalism. The family would also like to thank Garden View Assisted Living for the kindness shown during the short time she was there. Thank you to Home Instead for the care and assistance they provided. Thank you to Dr. R.J. “Joe” Fernandez of Women’s and Children’s Hospital and a very special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Lahasky and staff for excellent family medical care for decades.
Of the many activities she participated in and enjoyed throughout her life, her most cherished was taking care of her grandchildren during their younger school years. She and Larry were and will always be their “Granny” and “Gooba”.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to continue the research to help in the cure of childhood cancer.