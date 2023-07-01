Larrie Anne Decoux Dahlstrom

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Larrie Anne Decoux Dahlstrom, 84, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Father David Furka officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, July 1, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m.

