Funeral services for La Thonekhamphiouy, 90, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, in New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.