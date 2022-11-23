OBITUARY La Thonekhamphiouy Nov 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for La Thonekhamphiouy, 90, who died at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of La Thonekhamphiouy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend Residence