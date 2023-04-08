OBITUARY L.C. Guilbeau Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Private services will be held at a later date for Dr. L.C. “Bud” Guilbeau, 61, who passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.A more complete obituary will be published soon.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of L.C. Guilbeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity Music Publishing