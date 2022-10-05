L. Albert Forrest

Funeral services for L. Albert “Bud” Forrest, 84, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Bud passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Saturday. 

