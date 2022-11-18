OBITUARY Kyla R. Brodnax Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Kyla Reese Brodnax, 18, will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Entombment will be at a later date.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kyla Brodnax as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Entombment Kyla Reese Brodnax New Iberia Arrangement Date