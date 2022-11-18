Funeral services for Kyla Reese Brodnax, 18, will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Entombment will be at a later date.

Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

