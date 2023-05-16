OBITUARY Kwindeasha A. Walker May 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service are pending for Kwindeasha Aleasha Walker, 29, who died at 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kwindeasha Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts