Kimi Foco Grisiaffi

October 3, 1957 ~ February 3, 2023

JEANERETTE­—Funeral services will be conducted for Kimi Elizabeth Foco Grisiaffi, 65, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum.

