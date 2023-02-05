Kimi Foco Grisiaffi

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Kimi Elizabeth Foco Grisiaffi, 65, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the funeral home.
Kimi Elizabeth Foco Grisiaffi, 65, born October 3, 1957, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Grisiaffi made a career in business. She was a graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School and earned a degree from Tech Area Vocational College in Business.
After school, she married the love of her life and together they managed the family’s Italian grocery store. Grisiaffi’s Grocery was a treasured place on Main Street where any day you would find Kimi and Anthony there to greet you with friendly smiles. She was also successful at other businesses which included a balloon shop, a plant nursery and food prep with the best chili in town.
Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, bird watching in her back yard, horse racing and visiting with family and friends. She was very proud of her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and she was especially proud of her son.
She was a great historian of earlier years. Guided by her faith, her core belief was, “I can do all things through Christ” – Philippians 4:13. She will be remembered as an extremely giving person and part of a prayer chain for anyone in need. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Kimi Elizabeth Foco Grisiaffi is survived by her husband Anthony Grisiaffi; her son Taylor Joseph Grisiaffi of Jeanerette; one brother, Randolph “Randy” Foco and his wife Princess of Jeanerette; three sisters, Melanie F. Hebert of New Iberia, Angela F. Morris and her husband Todd of Jeanerette and Natalie F. Allain and her husband Randy of Mandeville; one uncle, Fritz Foco of Jeanerette; godchildren Jeremiah J. Hebert, Alysse P. Fontana and Tyler A. Hebert; and many nieces and nephews that loved her joyful spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ronald Paul and Mary Alice Borel Foco; her sister Ava Foco Perry; her brother-in-law Joseph Grisiaffi Jr.; and nephew Joseph Grisiaffi III.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Seth Morris, Blaine Morris, Spencer Hebert, Jeremiah Hebert, Nicholas Hebert and Elliott Hebert.
Severing as honorary pallbearers will be Brennon Foco, Ross Foco, Steven Perry, Andre’ Perry, Michael Hebert, Grant Allain and Taylor Grisiaffi.