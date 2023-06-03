OBITUARY Kimalynn Williams Jun 3, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Kimalynn Williams, 57, who died at 2:55 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kimalynn Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts