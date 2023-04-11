OBITUARY Khamphet Keomany Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Khamphet Keomany, 66, who died at 1:35 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Khamphet Keomany as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts