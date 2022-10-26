OBITUARY Kevin L. Robertson Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Kevin L. Robertson, 57, who died at 11:38 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence. Fields Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Kevin L. Robertson Arrangement Field Pend Residence