OBITUARY Kevin H. Francis Feb 1, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Kevin H. Francis, 28, a resident of New Iberia, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New Iberia. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.