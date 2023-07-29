Kevin Goulas

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Our Savior’s Church, 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for Kevin “Kip” Goulas, 65, of Jeanerette. Entombment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Pastor Paul Neel will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Our Savior’s Church, 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.

