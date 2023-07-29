Kevin Goulas

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Our Savior’s Church, 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for Kevin “Kip” Goulas, 65, of Jeanerette. Entombment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Pastor Paul Neel will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Our Savior’s Church, 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.
Kevin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence on July 26, 2023.
He was born on September 4, 1957, in Morgan City and relocated to Jeanerette where he started his family and enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served for the next seven years based out of Fort Polk and Jeanerette. Upon completing his service he began his career with Cleco until he retired in 2018.
Kip was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He was also known for his many household projects, many of which began but never ended, many of which were thought of but never saw the light of day. As a matter of fact many might argue he was the purveyor of all things undone.
Kip was more than just the master idealist, he was a loyal friend, a master storyteller, a devoted husband of 48 years and a dedicated family man to all those whom he loved and cherished.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years Debbie Goulas; children Teddy Goulas (Kammie) and Gwen Goulas; grandkids Gage Goulas, Carson Goulas, Avianna Vargas and Zooey Vargas; siblings Diane Theriot (Gary), Karen Velazquez (Frank), Carolyn Goulas and Theresa Olander (Raymond); and his sergeant-at-arms, his dog Thor.
He was preceded in death by his father Roger Goulas; his mother Carolyn Goulas; his son Micah Goulas; and his sister Debra Landry.
Pallbearers will be Teddy Goulas, Gage Goulas, Carson Goulas, Larry Ransonet, Kerry Prudhomme and Bill Potocki.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Alford and Mauricio Najera.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Heart of Hospice, especially his nurse Gabby Viator. Also, Dr. Campbell and his team of doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who took pristine care of Kip for the last five years.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the family.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.