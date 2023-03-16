LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Keri Cecile Bonin Boutte, 42, at 11 a.m. on Friday March 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 17, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the funeral home led by The Men’s Rosary Group and at 9:30 a.m. on Friday March 17, 2023, with Rev. Courville.
A native and a resident of Loreauville, Keri passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a reader at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved the outdoors and dancing with both her dad and husband. She enjoyed cleaning and painting burial tombs. She loved cooking while listening to Classic Country Saturday Night. Keri made an incredible impact on many lives throughout her journey and brought many people together. The Lord knew her life had purpose as she touched so many lives. Keri never met a stranger.
She is survived by husband Brian P. Boutte of Loreauville; two children, Shelby Cecile Wilson and Brennen Lee Boutte; parents Corey Luke Bonin and Bonnie Bonin; one sister, Kelly Bonin Mire and husband Michael Mire; four stepdaughters Brooksie Robichaux, Tori Guillot, Alexis Boutte and Alyssia Boutte; one godchild, Austin Dugas; one niece, Adaline Mire; and numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Jestnair J. Bonin and Yola Blanchard Bonin; maternal grandparents Louis E. Boudreaux and Ada Moore Boudreaux; and mother and father-in-law Leroy P. Boutte and Wilda Auzenne Boutte.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Corey Luke Bonin, Michael Mire, Austin Dugas, Bodie Dugas, Keith Boudreaux and Jarret “Coon” Provost.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brennen Boutte, Theo Antoine, Reggie Joseph, Mr. Ron Miller, Mr. Hub Allums and Mr. Lamar Hutchinson
The family would like to thank her knight in shining armor, her dad, for being with her through her courageous two year battle with cancer. The family would also like to thank Hope of Hospice especially her nurse Melodie for exceptional care.
The family would also like to thank all who have visited, prayed and donated with outstanding generosity throughout her journey which helped our family help her.