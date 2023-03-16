Keri Cecile Bonin Boutte

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Keri Cecile Bonin Boutte, 42, at 11 a.m. on Friday March 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 17, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the funeral home led by The Men’s Rosary Group and at 9:30 a.m. on Friday March 17, 2023, with Rev. Courville.

