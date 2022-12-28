OBITUARY Kenya Tutt Semar Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Kenya Tutt Semar, 45, who died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kenya Semar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service New Iberia Arrangement Pend