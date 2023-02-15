September 22, 1936 ~ February 9, 2023
Kent Louis Kramer Sr., 86, of New Iberia, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
In consideration of his wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
Kent was born and lived in New Iberia all of his life. He graduated from New Iberia High School in 1954. While in school, he excelled as an athlete and scholar. He later attended SLI (USL) and then served time in the United States Air Force.
Always enterprising, he took bold action to meet his bride of 61 years, Billie Sue Riordan, in City Park during the Sugar Cane Festival. While cruising in his convertible he spotted her as a visiting festival queen and told parade organizers that he would be one of the drivers if he could drive “that girl,” and the rest was history.
Kent was a successful oilfield salesman for most of his life and for a period of time owned and operated K-Oil, a rental equipment company in New Iberia.
In his younger years, Kent was instrumental in helping to develop youth sports in Iberia Parish. He coached pee wee football and biddy basketball, racking up several championships during his tenure as a dedicated volunteer. He served as past president of the New Iberia Pee Wee Football League and the NISH Football Quarterback Club.
He was a long time avid and enthusiastic golfer and always looked forward to his weekly outings with his Squirrel Run golfing buddies. He loved visiting with friends over dinner every Saturday night, lunching and dining with his family, traveling, watching football and golf and being a passionate news aficionado.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, “Pop” was always ready to give advice, anecdotes and what would become known by his family as “Pop-isms,” many of which were colorful and hilarious. He lives on in our hearts through those and the memories of his undying support for all of us throughout his lifetime.
Those surviving him are his beloved wife Billie Sue Riordan Kramer; his children Karen Kramer Chalmers (Russell) and Kent Kramer Jr.; his grandchildren Lexxi Broussard, Kaleb Kramer, Bobby Broussard, Amelie Kramer Byrom (Blake) and Kennadi Kramer Faul (Devon); his step grandchildren Ashley Chalmers and Sommer Chalmers Lalonde (Cory); his sister Patricia Kramer Underwood (John, deceased); and a host of nieces, nephews and step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Kramer and Irma Campbell Kramer; his son Kasey Troy Kramer; and his grandson Kent Kramer III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard is in charge of the arrangements.