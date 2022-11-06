OBITUARY Kenneth Wayne Arabie Nov 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Kenneth Wayne Arabie, 54, who died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Arabie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Kenneth Wayne Arabie New Iberia Field Arrangement Iberia Medical Center