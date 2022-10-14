OBITUARY Kenneth J. Welch Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth J. WelchFuneral services are pending for Kenneth Jackson Welch, 58, who died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his residence.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Kenneth Jackson Welch Franklin Jones Houma Arrangement Kenneth J.