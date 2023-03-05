OBITUARY Kenneth Frank Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Kenneth Frank, 52, who died at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts