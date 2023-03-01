Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Kendall Paul Tenette, 81, who passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at this home surrounded by his family. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Dave Rousse will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Kendall Paul Tenette was born in New Orleans on August 30,1941, and proudly served our country in the United States Army. He worked as a brick layer in New Orleans before enlisting in the Army National Guard for 14 years, then active-duty Army for 20 years. He started out in Infantry, then worked M.P. and finally retired as club manager. In Korea, he taught at the University of Maryland and had his own pizza restaurant. After returning to the states, he worked at the Sheriff’s department in New Iberia and later worked at a helicopter facility as security. He truly loved his job in the military and loved his country and his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Tenette is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Patricia Broussard Tenette; son Trini Paul Tenette; daughter Letrice Struzik (Thomas); two grandchildren, Rene and Nathan Fink; a sister Charlene Bucksell; and three brothers, Dwight Tenette (Helene), Renaldo Tenette (Vera) and Gaylord Tenette (Denise); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mildred Daste Tenette; and a brother-in-law Henry Bucksell.
Pallbearers include Trini Tenette, Nathan Fink, Gaylord Tenette, Dwight Tenette, Renaldo Tenette and Shaye Thibodeaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.