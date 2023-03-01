Kendall Paul Tenette

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Kendall Paul Tenette, 81, who passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at this home surrounded by his family. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Dave Rousse will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home.

