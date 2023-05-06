Kelly Pierre Gonsoulin, a loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.
Memorial funeral services celebrating Kelly’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 10 a.m. Following the service, Kelly will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Holy Family Cemetery.
He was born February 16, 1944, in St. Martinville to the late Clet Gonsoulin and the late Delphine Robicheaux Gonsoulin and was one of seven sons born to that marriage.
Kelly served in the Louisiana National Guard for six years with an honorable discharge as a specialist 4th Class (E-4). Following his time with the Louisiana National Guard, he worked most of his career in the oilfield with various companies in the Acadiana area, including Cardinal Wireline, Wireline Consultants, and Schlumberger. After spending over 25 years in the oilfield, Kelly moved to law enforcement, working with both Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office until his retirement.
Outside of work Kelly lived a simple life but stayed busy doing what he enjoyed most. He spent quality time flying his private airplane “Cherokee 161” with his wife to various destinations for day trips, as well as taking the family on vacations. Some of his best times were getting together on weekends at the New Iberia airport to take extended family flying. Other hobbies and pastimes he enjoyed were woodworking, building, doing home projects, and caring for his yard (as well as the yards of many of his neighbors). His brother recently said, “He was larger than life, there was nothing that he couldn’t build, fix or take care of.” As his son said, “He was like Superman.”
Kelly will forever be remembered for his love, kindness, generosity and compassion for all, and for being the best father any of us could have ever had. Until we meet again, we love and miss you, rest well!
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Mark Gonsoulin and wife Jon, Rachel Gonsoulin Perrin and husband Clayton and Tracey Gonsoulin Broussard and husband Jack; his grandchildren Madison Perrin Ferrante and husband Nicholas and Lane Perrin; his step grandchildren Brett Elizabeth Derouen and Alex Elizabeth Derouen; one step great-grandchild Eloise Elizabeth Derouen; his brothers Gene Gonsoulin and wife Dot, Jerry Gonsoulin and wife Brenda, Clyde Gonsoulin, and Benny Gonsoulin and wife Janelle; and his brother-in-law Alex “Train” Marcantel and wife Rose.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Loretta “Faye” Marcantel Gonsoulin; and his brothers Dennis and Richard Gonsoulin.
Mark Gonsoulin will serve as pallbearer.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Elizabeth K. LeJeune, MD, Kelly’s oncologist, and the staff of Hope Hospice, especially Melody Coleman, RN. You are all greatly appreciated.
