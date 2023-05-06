Kelly Pierre Gonsoulin

Kelly Pierre Gonsoulin, a loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.

Memorial funeral services celebrating Kelly’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 10 a.m. Following the service, Kelly will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Holy Family Cemetery.

