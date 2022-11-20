Kelly John Duplantis Jr.

DELCAMBRE—A funeral service will be held for Kelly John Duplantis Jr., 45, at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Kelly will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery following the services.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday until service time.

