DELCAMBRE—A funeral service will be held for Kelly John Duplantis Jr., 45, at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Kelly will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery following the services.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday until service time.
Kelly was born on September 2, 1977, in Abbeville
. He was a graduate of Delcambre High School and then went on to pursue a successful career as a diesel mechanic in the oilfield industry. He was currently employed with US Aqua Services.
A loving father, son, brother, uncle and fiancé, Kelly cherished the time spent with his family.
Kelly enjoyed being outdoors and spending time on the water fishing. He was known for his sweet tooth and often enjoyed Little Debbie cakes with milk.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his twin children Kaleb Duplantis and Kylee Grace Duplantis and their mother Tara Duplantis; his stepchildren Kyle and Kolby Bourgeois; his mother Eva Gary Duplantis and Nathan Cormier; his father Joe Ledwig; his sister Mabel Duplantis; his fiancé Alicia Bourgeois; one niece, Madison Boudreaux; one nephew Bruno Lowe; and three great-nieces, Leirah, Lezley and Lyzah Louviere.
Kelly is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Leonce Gary and Rose Bourque Gary; and his paternal grandparents Julian Duplantis and June Bourque Duplantis.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kaleb Duplantis, Nathan Cormier, Bruno Lowe, Rodney Bazer, Sonny Gary and Joshua Gary.
Josh Deville and Chance Louviere will be honorary pallbearers.