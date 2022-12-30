Funeral services will be held for Keith A. Armentor, 67, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Armentor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags