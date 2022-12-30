OBITUARY Keith A. Armentor Dec 30, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Keith A. Armentor, 67, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Keith Armentor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Christianity Keith A. Armentor Visitation Rosary Coteau New Iberia