Funeral services will be held for Ke'Aaronee Bean, 23, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home.Interment will be held on a later date in Tropical Bend Cemetery in Empire, LA.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.