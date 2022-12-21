OBITUARY Ke’Aaronee Bean Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Ke’Aaronee Bean, 23, who died at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ke’Aaronee Bean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Ke'aaronee Bean Fletcher Arrangement New Iberia Iberia Medical Center