Funeral services for Kay Oliver Fleming, 90, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Church of the Epiphany in New Iberia. The Very Rev. Anne Etheredge will officiate. Interment will follow privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the service time on Friday morning at Church of the Epiphany.
A native of Dundee, Scotland and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Fleming passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.
Kay was a kind, caring and adventurous woman who enjoyed living life to its fullest. Born on June 8, 1932, in Dundee, Scotland, Kay was intensely proud of her Scottish heritage and loved her Britishness and instilled that same pride in her family.
She was an international traveler and loved being out and about exploring the world going from place to place like Antarctica to the Far East and everywhere in between. Kay was an immensely sociable woman who made friends everywhere she went. She would often make friends during her many adventures and kept up with them over the years.
Kay was many things, but most importantly she was loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and visited them often, even though they lived all over the world. She loved to drive too and regularly drove to California to visit her son Nick’s family. Kay will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons David John Gross (Holly), Nick Gross (Chu Kuei Chang) and Jonathan Paul Gross; grandchildren Victoria Gross, Logan Gross, Michaela Gross, Hannah Gross and Benjamin Gross; sister Linda Gale; and special caretaker Lisa Lewis.
She is preceded in death by loving husband Arthur “Art” Fleming; parents John Wood Oliver and Ann Brown Mackie Oliver; brother Kenneth Oliver; and sister Doris Bessell.