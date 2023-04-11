Kay Oliver Fleming

Funeral services for Kay Oliver Fleming, 90, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Church of the Epiphany in New Iberia. The Very Rev. Anne Etheredge will officiate. Interment will follow privately at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the service time on Friday morning at Church of the Epiphany.

