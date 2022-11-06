Kathrine Ann Neau

Kathrine Ann “Katy” Neau, beloved wife of the late Philip Neau, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 74.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. A second visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Baldwin, LA. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Katy served as an elementary school librarian for 23 years in St. Mary Parish. In 2004, when she retired due to health issues, she continued to volunteer in the local school community of Baldwin. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and spending time with her extended family.
She is survived by her children Patrick A. Neau, Sarah J. Neau, David B. Neau and wife Cassondra and Matthew P. Neau; grandsons Daniel and Andrew Neau; brothers William E. Lee and wife Susan and Charles D. Lee and wife Stephanie; sisters Barbara J. Lee and Betty J. Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Katy is preceded in death by her husband Philip F. Neau; sons Dennis Francis (infant) and Peter M. Neau; parents Roger E. and Marian B. Lee; and sister Mary Louise (infant).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge, 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.