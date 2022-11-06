Kathrine Ann Neau

Kathrine Ann “Katy” Neau, beloved wife of the late Philip Neau, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 74.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. A second visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Baldwin, LA. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

