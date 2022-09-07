Kathleen Walet Heitkamp

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Kathleen Rita Walet Heitkamp, 85, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 9 a.m.
A native and resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Heitkamp passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her residence.
She was a graduate of Lafayette College of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for 50 years and worked at Dauterive Hospital for over 30 years in Same Day Surgery.
She was a very caring caregiver to her daughter, family, friends and patients over the years. She was known to her friend’s children affectionally as Nanny Kat and Aunt Kathleen.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Helen Anthony and Katina Anthony and Community Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter Julie Genevieve Heitkamp; her sisters Deanna Walet Gondron and Jodie Dugas McHugh (David) all of Loreauville; and her sister-in-law Marla M. Walet of New Iberia. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Harold Heitkamp; her father Merlin Peter Walet Sr.; her mother Edna Dugas Walet; her brother Merlin “Butsy” Walet Jr.; her brothers-in -law Alton Gondron Sr., Alexander Fraiche and Cesir Decareaux; and sisters-in-law Lois Fraiche and Joycelyn Decareaux.
Pallbearers will be Ross Walet, Rod McHugh, Dean Decareaux, Alton Gondron Jr., Lon Randazzo and Todd Dugas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Fraiche, Bobby Fraiche and Jim Marinello.