Kathleen Walet Heitkamp

Kathleen Walet Heitkamp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Kathleen Rita Walet Heitkamp, 85, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in St. Martinville.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 9 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Heitkamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags