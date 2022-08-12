Katherine Duncan Baughman

Katherine Duncan Baughman

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Katherine Avery Duncan Baughman died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence on Avery Island, following a long illness.

A memorial service will be held on Avery Island on August 13, 2022, with interment in the Sacred Grove the family’s private cemetery on the island.  

Tags