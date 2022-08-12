Katherine Duncan Baughman

Katherine Avery Duncan Baughman died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence on Avery Island, following a long illness.
A memorial service will be held on Avery Island on August 13, 2022, with interment in the Sacred Grove the family’s private cemetery on the island.
She graduated from New Iberia Senior High School and Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge with a diploma in nursing and practiced as a RN, ultimately specializing as a surgical nurse.
Katherine was an accomplished painter, which was one of her great pleasures in life and left behind numerous depictions of her beloved Avery Island and landscapes scenes as well.
She is survived by her sister Virginia Duncan Moseley (Madison), Robert Helm Duncan Jr. and Brooke Henderson Duncan (Lucia Hebert) all of Avery Island. She is also survived by her nephews are Brandon Avery Duncan of Avery Island, Stuart Helm Duncan (Jana Whatley) of Broussard, Avery Duncan Moseley (Brittany Adams) of Huntington Beach, California, John Craig Marsh Moseley (Adair Vulevich) of New Orleans and Robert Helm Duncan III of Avery Island. She is also survived by three great-nieces, two great-nephews and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Baughman and her parents the late Robert Helm Duncan Sr. and Margie Reed Duncan.
The family would like to thank Betty Gonzales and Kathy Broussard for their devotion and help over the past years as well as Ashley Roth and the staff of Bridgeway Hospice.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bridgeway Hospice, 2014 West Pinhook, Suite 6, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508.