OBITUARY Karl Vanderbilt Sr. Apr 27, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Karl Vanderbilt Sr., 56, who died at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.