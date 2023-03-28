A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for June LeBlanc Voorhies, who passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. The readings will be proclaimed by Donald Voorhies and Mary Pesson. Gift bearers include Camille Simar, Kelly Simar and Brittany Segura.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, led by Deacon Patrick Burke.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Voorhies was born on June 21, 1937, in Jeanerette to the late Bernard C. LeBlanc and Elaine Marie Kelly. She was a graduate of Jeanerette High School.
In 1962, she became a widow at the young age of 25, when her first husband, Edward Joseph Bonvillain, passed away while she was pregnant with their third child. Two years later, she married Dr. Cornelius Voorhies Jr. and had three more children. Together, they raised and nurtured their six children in a loving family household. They were married for 42 years until his death in 2006, living in New Iberia and spending many weekends at Cypremort Point, which was like their second home. There she enjoyed fishing, but most of all spending time with her family. And yes, she could out fish all of them.
After her children were grown, Mrs. Voorhies pursued and earned her floral license. She then opened a floral business in Jeanerette.
She was a devout Catholic and was very active in her church and in the community. A member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she taught Catechism and was a member the Bereavement Committee.
Mrs. Voorhies was always active in all social and civic events. In addition to being an avid bridge player, Mrs. Voorhies was a member of Fortnightly VII, the Sewing Club and the Monday Widow Supper Club. Most importantly, she had a continued commitment to her old friends and a passion to meet and make new ones. Through these new friendships she met Cecil Gauthier who became a dear companion. They married in 2012 and enjoyed each other’s company and traveling until his passing.
Mrs. Voorhies persevered and stayed strong through many tragedies and heartaches. Her strong faith in God and perpetual positive attitude propelled her to graciously accept her losses. She continued to live life to the fullest, nurture her friendships and care for her family.
Survivors include her children Stacie B. Copell, Drew Bonvillain (fiance’ Yvette Mouret), Edie Bonvillain, Jean Voorhies Boudreaux (Kim) and Cornelius P. “Neil” Voorhies III (Shauna); grandchildren Brittany C. Segura (Donald), Rhett Bonvillain, Bryce Bonvillain, Lance Bonvillain, Camille Simar, Kelly Simar, Brandon Boudreaux, Nicholas Boudreaux, Grant Peterson (Brea), Austin Peterson (Alexa) and Connor Voorhies; six great-grandchildren; sister Margaret Faye Parsley (Vernon); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Voorhies was preceded in death by a son Jerry “JV” Joseph Voorhies; a granddaughter Bridget Ann Copell; a grandson Garrett Peterson; and brothers Barry Bernard LeBlanc and Johnny Joseph LeBlanc.
The family would like to give special thanks to Carla Lewis, who was a loving caregiver, June’s best friend and is considered to be a cherished family member. They would also like to thank the many other caregivers, including Mary Beth Derouen and Bonnie Huval, for the extra ordinary care and compassion given to Mrs. Voorhies.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Boudreaux, Ty LeBlanc, Bernard LeBlanc, Austen Peterson, Jon Parsley and Donald Segura.
Honorary pallbearers include Donald “Doc” Voorhies, Connor Voorhies, Rhett Bonvillain, Bryce Bonvillain, Lance Bonvillain and Brandon Boudreaux.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of June Voorhies as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.