June LeBlanc Voorhies

June LeBlanc Voorhies

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for June LeBlanc Voorhies, who passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. The readings will be proclaimed by Donald Voorhies and Mary Pesson. Gift bearers include Camille Simar, Kelly Simar and Brittany Segura.

To plant a tree in memory of June Voorhies as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags