Julia King Bourque

Funeral services will be held for Julia Mae “Judy” King Bourque, 81, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Mario Romero officiating with musical accompaniment by Jodi Bollich. A special prayer and eulogy will be read by Randy Gaspard. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
A native of Plaquemine and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bourque passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Plaquemine on September 2, 1941. She was 81 years old.
In Judy’s earlier life, as a very young teenager, she worked as a waitress at The Ritz Cafe in Plaquemine. She worked there for years and met her husband Merlin at that same cafe, and then the rest was history. They married a little later and have been married now for over 60+ years.
She also worked at Howard’s Pharmacy for many years. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She loved to fish, cook and going to the Casino but her main job was becoming a wife, housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Judy is survived by her husband Merlin Bourque of New Iberia; her children Ricky Bourque and his wife Dawn Delahoussaye Bourque of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Lori Bourque Leleux and her husband Woody Leleux of New Iberia; her eight grandchildren, Whitney Bourque Marcantel, Chelsea Leleux, Haley Leleux Huffman, Morgan Bourque Jenkins, Brylan Williams, Kennedy Williams Landry, Kamryn Bourque and Natalie Bourque; and her three great-grandchildren, Declan and Finn Marcantel and Benton Landry. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy King and her fur baby Petey.
She was preceded in death by her mother Hazel King; and siblings Vera Dugas, Hilda Gandy and Joseph King.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her son Ricky Bourque, son-in-law Woody Leleux, Brent McDonald, Fredy Thomas, Cory Hebert and Billy Hill.
A special thanks to Dr. Son Nguyen and Dr Ron Tyler Hebert, Acadiana Home Health Care, Brent McDonald and Hospice of Acadiana. Thanks also goes to her loving husband Merlin Bourque that cared for his loving wife day and night and daughter Lori B. Leleux; daughter-in-law Dawn D. Bourque and granddaughters Natalie and Kamryn Bourque that were there for her every need.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Bourque’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.