Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Joyce Morgan Bodin, 85, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, November 21, 2022, . A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Oklahoma and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bodin passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Joyce enjoyed dancing and playing Bingo. She enjoyed listening to music and attended countless concerts with her husband Donald. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons Rusty Bodin (Andre) of New Iberia, Gerald Bodin of New Iberia and Scotty Bodin (Adrienne) of Lafayette; grandchildren Shanna Dupuis, Tiffany Myers, Katelyn Bodin, Emily Fraser, Jay Reed, Beau Bodin, Cody Thibodeaux, Drake Bodin, Kelci Bodin, Karli Bodin, Eli Bodin, Luke Bodin and Emma-Claire Bodin; 14 great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law Hollie Bodin and Rene Bodin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Vincent Bodin; sons Ricky Bodin and Greg Bodin; parents Allen and Opal Morgan; grandson James Bodin Jr.; and brother Doug Morgan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Drake Bodin, Beau Bodin, Cody Thibodeaux, Noah Derouen, Jeremy Dupuis and Tim Segura. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank New Iberia Manor North and Heart of Hospice for all of their care and compassion given to Ms. Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Bodin’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.