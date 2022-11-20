Joyce Morgan Bodin

Joyce Morgan Bodin

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Joyce Morgan Bodin, 85, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, November 21, 2022, . A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

Tags