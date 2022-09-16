OBITUARY Joyce M. Louis Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Joyce Marie Louis, 55, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be in Saint Matthew Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Louis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Interment Joyce Marie Louis Cemetery Visitation