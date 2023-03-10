Joy Rita B. Laperouse

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church for Joy Rita Broussard Laperouse, 87, who passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

A visitation will take place from 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Friday.

