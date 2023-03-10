Joy Rita B. Laperouse

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church for Joy Rita Broussard Laperouse, 87, who passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A visitation will take place from 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Monsignor Keith DeRouen will officiate at the funeral Mass. Concelebrant will be Rev. Abelardo Gabriel, SVD. Readers will be Lauren Caillouet, Katie Capritto Trahan and Kristy Poche. Gift bearers will be Brynn Boudreaux, Guiliana Soebbing and Alaya Laperouse.
Joy Rita began her career as a beautician over 50 years ago, working out of her home. She loved to dance, play cards, Bonco and dominoes, as well as going to the casino.
Her family especially her children, grandchildren and great-grand children were the light of her life. Joy Rita enjoyed spending time with them for holidays and whenever they would stop by.
She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Martin De Tours and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the St. Martin de Tours Catholic Daughters, St. Rita Adoration Chapel and served on the board of Arc of St. Martinville. Her faith gave her strength throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughters Francine Laperouse Champagne, Melanie Laperouse Capritto (Mike), Adele Laperouse Caillouet and “Little” Joy Laperouse; son Francis “Joey” Laperouse; grandchildren Wendy Champagne Fuselier (Craig), Kristy Champagne Poche (Casey), Katie Capritto Trahan (Jeremy), Laurie Capritto Soebbing (Brandon), Lauren Caillouet, Logan Caillouet and Alaya Laperouse; great-grandchildren Drew Boudreaux (Tanner), Abby Poche, Cole Fuselier, Guiliana Soebbing, Luke Soebbing, Olivia Soebbing and Kinsley Trahan; great-great-grandchildren Brynn Boudreaux, Briar Boudreaux and Bree Boudreaux; and her sisters Nell Dupuis and Jolaine Chauffe (Kenneth).
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Laperouse Sr.; parents George “Teco” Broussard and Louise Ransonet Broussard; son-in-law Nolan “Boo” Champagne; father-in-law Expadie Laperouse; and her mother-in-law Adele Boudreaux Laperouse.
Pallbearers will be Francis “Joey” Laperouse Jr., Logan Caillouet, Cole Fuselier, Michael Capritto Jr., Kenneth Laperouse Jr. and Samuel Caillouet. Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Soebbing.
A special thanks to the staff of Dr. Warren Degatur and Hospice of Acadiana for all their help and the generosity of family and friends who provided comfort and prayers during this difficult time.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Laperouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.