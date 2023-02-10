Joy Leleux Mayer

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joy Leleux Mayer, 93, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Msgr. Robert Romero will officiate. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 6 p.m., followed by a eulogy read by Claire B. Walker. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

