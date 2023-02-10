A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joy Leleux Mayer, 93, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Msgr. Robert Romero will officiate. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 6 p.m., followed by a eulogy read by Claire B. Walker. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Joy was born on March 13, 1929, in New Iberia to the late Durice J. and Alberta Etie Leleux and was one of three children. She passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center at the age of 93.
Joy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who cherished time spent with her family. Joy was a woman of many talents who tried her hand at everything through the Town and Country Home Demonstration Club, for which she served as president. She enjoyed tole painting, reverse glass painting, stained glass, decoupage and quilting, but her passion was needlepointing. Her children spoke of the beautiful work she did and the more tedious the piece was, the more she enjoyed it. One of her most elaborate pieces was featured on the cover of Needle Pointers Magazine in 1992. For this amazing entry she received the Princess Grace Award at the Discover Houston Spirit Award National Exhibit. As always, Joy knew exactly how many stitches went into each piece. This winner included 174,742 and took her three years to complete.
An accomplished seamstress, she made her children’s clothing, her daughter’s wedding dress and baptismal gowns for her grandchildren.
Joy had a love for anything sweet and was a prize winning baker, who always had homemade birthday cakes and sweets for every occasion. She will be missed deeply by all who were touched by her presence and loving smile.
She is survived by her children Leon P. Mayer Jr. and wife Rolanda R. Mayer, Renee Borne Laughlin and husband Richard D. Laughlin, Denise M. Girouard and husband Scott Girouard and Charles P. Mayer; her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth P. Mayer and husband Lizhou “Tony” Wang, Eric C. Borne and wife Lacie D. Borne, Claire Borne Walker and husband Joseph S. Walker, Kevin M. Borne and wife Charmaine B. Borne, Benjamin P. Girouard and wife Mandy B. Girouard, Rebecca G. Comeaux and husband Brodie Comeaux, Jacob T. Girouard and Joshua P. Mayer and wife Tierany B. Mayer; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Leon Palmer Mayer Sr.; one granddaughter, Gabrielle M. Girouard; one sister, Elaine L. Griffin; and one brother, Durice J. Leleux Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Leon P. Mayer Jr., Joshua P. Mayer, Eric C. Borne, Kevin M. Borne, Benjamin P. Girouard, Jacob T. Girouard and Scott A. Girouard.