OBITUARY Joshua Brooks Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Joshua Brooks, 35, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Law