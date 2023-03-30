OBITUARY Josephine L. Brooks Mar 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Josephine Lewis Brooks, 61, who died at 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts