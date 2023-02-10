ST. MARTINVILLE—A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Joseph Valsin Jr., 91, who departed this world of sin, sorrow and pain to the place of eternal glory, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center. Rev. Dr. Robert D. Lyons will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.
Joseph was born on January 25, 1932, to the late Joseph Valsin and Mary Lovess Wiltz Valsin.
Joseph was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church and later joined Agape Love Ministries, where he was a faithful member until his health no longer allowed.
Joseph married Anna Bell Anthony on July 3, 1949. To this union, three children were born.
He enjoyed working and providing for his family as a laborer for Evangeline Pepper Factory for many years and then retired as a truck driver from Martin Mills. Even after retirement, he worked for Iberia Sugar Mill during grinding season. In his spare time, he tended to his garden. He loved to travel by car, cruises and air.
Mourning his departure, yet cherishing his memories are his daughters Rev. Dr. Lydia Valsin-Lyons and husband Rev. Dr. Robert of St. Martinville and Angeline Valsin of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren Esther Avraham d’Orlaque and husband Joseph, Jamal Chretien and wife Lorrie of Katy, Texas, Jeremiah Hurst and wife Shayla of Collierville, Tennessee, Rebecca Rideaux and fiancée David Joubert of Beaumont, Texas, Zechariah Hurst of New Iberia, Minister Horace Mitchell and wife Krystal of Slidell and Deemyra Mitchell Harold of Nashville, Tennessee; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Elton Anthony and wife Armatine; sisters-in-law Dorothy Valsin Anthony, Emily Anthony Mitchell and Barbara Anthony; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Bell Valsin; daughter Myra Valsin Mitchell; granddaughter Charity Chere Hurst; parents; sister Anna Louise Marshall; brothers-in-law Clarence Anthony, Rev. Harold Mitchell and Leroy Anthony Sr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
