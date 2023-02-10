Joseph Valsin Jr.

ST. MARTINVILLE—A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Joseph Valsin Jr., 91, who departed this world of sin, sorrow and pain to the place of eternal glory, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center. Rev. Dr. Robert D. Lyons will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville. 

The family requests visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.

