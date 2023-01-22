OBITUARY Joseph S. Guillory Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Joseph Silton Guillory, 79, who died at 6:49 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his residence.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Guillory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save