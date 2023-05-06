Joseph Martin Poirrier

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joseph “Joe” Martin Poirrier at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with full military graveside services conducted by Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Joe was born on June 3, 1935, in Franklin to the late Avie and Felecity Gaudet Poirrier Sr. and was one of six children.
As a young man Joe proudly enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably.
Joe was a man of deep faith and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He also belonged to the Woodmen of the World and the Optimist Club. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, fishing, raising rabbits and gardening. His green thumb made him well known among family and friends for his successful mirliton harvest every year. Joe enjoyed barbecuing and was a member of the Men’s Supper Club.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, he leaves behind memories his family will cherish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years Shirley Benoit Poirrier; four daughters, Tina P. Cooper, Jody P. Zimmermann and husband Dwayne, Rachel P. Kapp and husband Kirk and Vanessa Poirrier and husband Bradney; five grandchildren, Devon Z. Benoit and husband Dustin, Fallon Zimmermann and Hayden, Raegan Zimmermann and Jacob, Christopher Joseph “C J” Kapp and wife Kayla and Alexis S. Thibodeaux and husband Dylan; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Joseph Kapp Jr., Isabella Ann Faith Kapp and Levi Tucker Benoit and one due in December; one sister, Hazel P. LeBlanc and husband Murphy; and three brothers, Willie “Shorty” Poirrier, Avie “Coon” Poirrier Jr. and wife Cecile and Charles “Chello” Poirrier and wife Jackie.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one daughter, Serena Faith Poirrier; one brother, Willey Poirrier; son-in-law Robert Cooper; and his brother-in-law Jesse Benoit.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kirk Kapp, Dwayne Zimmermann, Christopher Joseph “C J” Kapp, Robert Benoit, Dylan Thibodeaux and Dustin Benoit. Willie “Shorty” Poirrier, Avie “Coon” Poirrier Jr., Charles “Chello” Poirrier, Christopher Joseph Kapp Jr. and Levi Tucker Benoit are honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Traditions Hospice, Home Instead, the VA and neighbors Elton and Jeffrey for the care and support during this most difficult time.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the Poirrier family by visiting Joe’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
