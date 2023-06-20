OBITUARY Joseph Marshall Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mr. Joseph Marshall, 65, who died at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts