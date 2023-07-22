OBITUARY Joseph Lee Colbert Jul 22, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Joseph Lee Colbert, 63, who died at 12:51 p.m. on July 19, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.Fields Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Colbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save