LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mr. Joseph Escagne, 69, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 10, 2023, with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, “Joe” as he was affectionately known, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Joe enjoyed his work at Deep South Chemicals and worked there for many years. In his free time he enjoyed gathering with his family and friends, especially the Sunday gatherings with his parents before their passing. Mr. Escagne was a kind soul and a giver. He was always willing to help anyone in need, no matter the situation. He will be forever remembered for being warmhearted, considerate and gracious and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his siblings Wilfred Escagne and wife Bernice of Loreauville, Cecile Escagne Blanchard and husband Early of Loreauville, Robert Escagne and wife Linda of Loreauville and Rita Escagne Abshire of New Iberia; 15 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Moise and Marie Ella Desormeaux Escagne; two siblings, Martha Escagne Rodriguez and Albert Escagne; and brother-in-law Marty Abshire
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry, Alfred and Raymond Escagne, Joshua Schouest, Gavin Abshire and Chris Picard.