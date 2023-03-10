Joseph Escagne

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mr. Joseph Escagne, 69, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 10, 2023, with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

