Joseph Charles Romero Sr.

Joseph Charles “JC” Romero Sr., a native and resident of New Iberia, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. At his passing he was 84.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
JC was born on November 2, 1937, in Youngsville to the late Sidney and Leah Gary Romero and was one of four children.
JC was employed at Lasalle Gas Co. in New Iberia for 53 years. He was well known in the community and could often be seen riding his bike around town. As an avid softball player and sports fan he was inducted into the New Iberia Recreation Dept. Adult Softball Hall of Fame in 2011.
In his later years, he enjoyed going to the casino, but mostly cherished the time spent with his family.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Jean Bonin Romero; one son, Joseph Charles “Charlie” Romero Jr.; three daughters, Terri Romero Benoit and husband Mark, Stacy Romero Daspit and Leah Romero Gonzalez and husband Juan; five grandchildren, Valerie Courville Green and husband Richard, Chase Romero and wife Nicole, Hannah Courville Champeaux, Chelsey Hulin Agnew and husband Jacob and Garrett Paul Daspit; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two grandsons, David Andrew Daspit and Dylan Andrew Daspit; one brother Lazard Romero; and two sisters, Geraldine Dugas and Eula Fremin.