Jorynn Ann Latula

Funeral services will be conducted for Jorynn A. Latula, 5, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. Interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

