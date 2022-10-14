Jorynn Ann Latula
Funeral services will be conducted for Jorynn A. Latula, 5, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. Interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
Jorynn Ann Latula was born August 17, 2017, to Jorick J. Latula and Santana M. Decuir. She departed this life in the embrace of her family on October 8, 2022, and became their angel.
“BaBe” and “Pebbles,” as she was affectionately known, was a very shy toddler that wasn’t too talkative and would just smile all the time. Jorynn started school as a Pre-K student at Park Elementary. She was currently in kindergarten and had blossomed into a social butterfly. Still smiling all the time, she grew out of her shyness and made new friends. She was such a joy to be around. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child. This was the case with Jorynn. Her beautiful soul was a blessing to everyone that was around her. Many of her dad’s and uncle’s friends would ask her about her homework. Her response was “Me don’t have no homework?” Only to find out, she had hidden it from her uncle.
Jorynn loved music and dancing. She loved music so much that she figured out how to install TicToc on her phone and began using it. One of favorite songs was “Boomerang” by Jojo Swiva. She loved wearing boots even when it was 100 degrees outside. And if her mother made her take them off, “You’re aggravating,” was her frustrated response. Now what 5-year-old do you know would have done this? She was before her time and adapted very quickly. She was a “girly” girl. She always had her nails painted and needless to say the color was rainbow. She recently changed her favorite color to gold. When asked why she changed her color, she responded, “because gold means rich!” She never met a stranger because when asked “What’s your name?” she responded “I am Jorynn Ann Latula Boo. Period!” Needless to say, she was loved and cherished by many. She will be sadly missed. A life well lived and gone far too soon. As her father said, “I’m missing you so much baby girl, you will always be my ribbon in the sky!”
In addition to her parents, she leaves to mourn her brothers Javorick Latula, Jaquan Latula, Jorick “Fatboy” Latula Jr., and Kash Decuir; her sisters Alaisha Latula, Madyijah Decuir and Briyanna Decuir; maternal grandparents Windy Henry and Russel Lee; her godfather Jared Butler; a bonus caregiver Alice Latula all of New Iberia; and host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.}
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Larry Latula and Carolyn Ann Latula.
Regina P. Levine
A home-going celebration for Mrs. Regina P. Levine, the former Regina Placide, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Star Temple Baptist Church, 5611 Jefferson Island Road, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Holmes Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection at Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. For the health and safety of all in attendance, visitors are respectfully asked to wear a mask.
She passed away at 3:02 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at her residence.
Regina was a resident of New Iberia. Regina accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was a member of Star Temple Baptist Church, where she served as secretary of the choir ministry.
She was a 1958 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and Grambling State University. Her teaching career spanned twenty-seven years in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Carmen Gail Levine Louis (Edward) of Youngsville and Jill Marie Levine (Phillip) of New Iberia; one son, Travis Ray Levine (Azilda) of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Edward “Kennedy” Louis and K’shara Daniels; two sisters, Yvonne P. Chambers and Luversa P. Allen (Alton) both of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dalton Levine; her parents Rev. George W. Placide Sr. and Gussie Jones Placide; two sisters, Lonie P. Hamilton and Georgia Leday; one brother, George W. Placide Jr.; one brother-in-law, Nathan Chambers Sr.; two nieces, Pauline Hamilton and Elaine Leday; and one nephew, Freddie Lee Hamiliton III.
Active pallbearers are Edward “Kennedy” Louis, Wendell P. Chambers, Paul Hamilton, Edward Peter Louis, Justin Martin and Earl Francis.
Honorary pallbearers are Travis Ray Levine, Alton Allen, Walter Levine, Dallas Levine, Dan Allen, Wayne Hamilton and David L. Dominique.
Marla R. Moore
A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Marla Moore, 54, the former Marla Rhine, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Valerie Rhine officiating. Interment will follow at Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of the Sorrell community, she transitioned at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her residence.
Marla was the owner of Ms. Marla Bridal Shop for twenty years and Mr. C’s Barbeque Restaurant. She was the creator of Alkaline Cuisine Seasoning and authored the book, The Power Within.
She leaves to cherish her memory her former husband Clarence “Butch” Moore Jr. of New Iberia; three sons, Marlon Rhine (Meghan) of New Iberia, Cedric Moore (Shanisha) of Lafayette and Clarence Moore III of New Iberia; her mother Anna Mae Rhine Teno of Sorrell; three brothers, Carroll Lewis (Jacqueline), Arthur Lee Lewis of Port Arthur, Texas and James C. Lewis of Sorrell; three sisters, Carla J. Lewis of Port Arthur, Texas, Tricia Rhine-Randle (Lonnie) of LaPlace and Dr. Anna Hill (Brandi) of Cypress, Texas; four grandsons, Hendrix Rhine, Mavrick X Rhine, Onyx Rhine and Caiden Moore of New Iberia; four granddaughters, Camille Moore, Sariya Moore of Lafayette and Casiana Moore and Paisley Moore of New Iberia; and a host of special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Edgar Napoleon; stepfather Ulysses Teno; and one grandson, Caison Moore.
Active pallbearers are Devinn Marshall, Da’shaunte Calligan, Cardell Gregoire, Landon Rhine and Darryl Sayrie Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Lewis, Jermaine Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, Colin Hill, Arthur Lee Jr., Allen Lewis and Carroll Lewis Jr.
