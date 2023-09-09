Joland Charpentier

Joland Hebert Charpentier, 88, passed away in the early evening on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in Winter Park, Florida, where she has resided for the past five years.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, September 11, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., led by members of the Catholic Daughters, Court Sacré Coeur, of which she was a founding member. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, at Immaculate Conception Church in Charenton, at which time a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with Father Michael DeBlanc officiating. Following, she will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Joland’s family asks everyone to please wear red to the visitation and funeral. It was her favorite color and she wore it every chance she had.
The family would like to invite all Joland’s family and friends to join them at a reception in Jud Hall following the services.
A native of Charenton, Joland was born on October 11, 1934, and was the eldest of three children born to the union of Luke and Louisiana Hebert. She married the love of her life, Clifton J. Charpentier, on January 5, 1955, in Long Beach, California and was blessed with one daughter.
Joland retired from the St. Mary Parish Assessor’s Office after thirty years on January 1, 1987 and held a part-time position with St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court through September 1, 2007.
A woman of many talents who was an ace with a band saw, Joland used her gifts to paint and create delightful crafts and taught others how to do the same. She adorned her yard with flowers and plants and she enjoyed nothing more than cutting grass on her riding lawnmower while singing at the top of her lungs, knowing no one could hear her. Decorations throughout the house and yard came out for every holiday, especially during Christmas.
A young woman’s dream to be a teacher never materialized for Joland because college was not an option, but she realized that desire when she taught catechism classes at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. She especially loved preparing first graders for their First Communion and always called them “my kids”.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia Charpentier and her husband Bob Guerrette of Orlando, Florida; nephews Gerald Mark Hebert, Richard Hebert and Harry Charpentier and his wife Roxanne; niece Belinda Charpentier Lucas; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Clifton Joseph “Cliff” Charpentier; her parents Luke Hebert and Louisiana H. Hebert; and her brothers Luke Hebert Jr. and Gerald “Jerry” Hebert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426, with special care in Florida entrusted to American Family Funerals of Casselberry, Florida.
