Joland Charpentier

Joland Hebert Charpentier, 88, passed away in the early evening on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in Winter Park, Florida, where she has resided for the past five years.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, September 11, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., led by members of the Catholic Daughters, Court Sacré Coeur, of which she was a founding member. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, at Immaculate Conception Church in Charenton, at which time a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with Father Michael DeBlanc officiating. Following, she will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

